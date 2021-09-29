Original Recipe 'Law & Order' Returning After 11 Years
By Stephen Douglas
Law & Order is being revived by NBC. The network tentpole previously ran for two decades between 1990 and 2010 before it was canceled for no good reason after 456 episodes. Rerurns have been a television staple for nearly as long.
This is just tremendous news. Sam Waterston turns 81 in November, but Jack McCoy will live forever. According to Deadline, Dick Wolf and NBC have reached out to "original cast members," but they really mean the McCoy era.
Speaking of eras, 2021 is certainly a different climate than when the show went away in 2010. You have to wonder if it will be procedural business as usual. Probably, but we shall see.