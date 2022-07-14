How Did the LIV Golfers Do at The Open Championship?
The biggest story in golf continues to be the LIV Tour and the many golfers who have defected to the Saudi-backed alternative to the PGA Tour. Many of the LIV players - twenty-three to be exact - are at St. Andrews this week for the 150th Open Championship. Here's how they're looking after day one.
Phil Mickelson
1st Round: 72 (E)
Brooks Koepka
1st Round: 73 (+1)
Patrick Reed
1st: Round: 72 (E)
Lee Westwood (T-4)
1st Round: 68 (-4)
Ian Poulter (T-13)
1st Round: 69 (-3)
Scott Vincent
1st Round: 69 (-3)
Jediah Morgan
1st Round: 79 (+7)
Sergio Garcia
First Round 75 (+3)
Taylor Gooch (T-4)
1st Round: 68 (-4)
Sam Horsfield
1st Round: 76 (+4)
Sadom Kaewkanjana
1st Round: 71 (-1)
Sihwan Kim
1st Round: 69 (-3)
Pablo Larrazabal
1st Round: 75 (+3)
Shaun Norris
1st Round: 74 (+2)
Bernd Wiesberger
1st Round: 72 (E)
Dustin Johnson (T-4)
1st Round: 68 (-4)
Bryson DeChambeau (T-13)
1st Round: 69 (-3)
Louis Oosthuizen
1st Round: 71 (-1)
Justin Hardin
1st Round: 74 (+2)
Kevin Na
1st Round: 72 (E)
Abraham Ancer
1st Round: 71 (-1)
Richard Bland
1st Round: 78 (+6)
Paul Casey
1st Round: 71 (-1)
Laurie Canter
1st Round: E thru 17