How Did the LIV Golfers Do at The Open Championship?

Stephen Douglas
The 150th Open - Day One
The 150th Open - Day One / Andrew Redington/GettyImages
The biggest story in golf continues to be the LIV Tour and the many golfers who have defected to the Saudi-backed alternative to the PGA Tour. Many of the LIV players - twenty-three to be exact - are at St. Andrews this week for the 150th Open Championship. Here's how they're looking after day one.

Phil Mickelson

1st Round: 72 (E)

Brooks Koepka

1st Round: 73 (+1)

Patrick Reed
The 150th Open - Day One / Andrew Redington/GettyImages

Patrick Reed

1st: Round: 72 (E)

Lee Westwood (T-4)

1st Round: 68 (-4)

Ian Poulter (T-13)

1st Round: 69 (-3)

Scott Vincent
1st Round: 69 (-3)

Jediah Morgan
1st Round: 79 (+7)

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson
The 150th Open - Day One / Warren Little/GettyImages

First Round 75 (+3)

Taylor Gooch (T-4)
1st Round: 68 (-4)

Talor Gooch
The 150th Open - Day One / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Sam Horsfield
1st Round: 76 (+4)

Sadom Kaewkanjana
1st Round: 71 (-1)

Sihwan Kim
1st Round: 69 (-3)

Pablo Larrazabal
1st Round: 75 (+3)

Shaun Norris
1st Round: 74 (+2)

Bernd Wiesberger
1st Round: 72 (E)

Dustin Johnson (T-4)

1st Round: 68 (-4)

Bryson DeChambeau (T-13)

Bryson DeChambeau
The 150th Open - Day One / Harry How/GettyImages

1st Round: 69 (-3)

Louis Oosthuizen

1st Round: 71 (-1)

Justin Hardin
1st Round: 74 (+2)

Kevin Na
1st Round: 72 (E)

Abraham Ancer
1st Round: 71 (-1)

Richard Bland
1st Round: 78 (+6)

Paul Casey
1st Round: 71 (-1)

Laurie Canter
1st Round: E thru 17

