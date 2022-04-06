'One Shining Moment' Lakers Parody Does Not Disappoint
The Los Angeles Lakers saw all hope of the postseason evaporate last night after yet another lopsided loss and will go down as one of the most disappointing teams ever assembled. It's an accomplishment that must be celebrated by fans of every other franchise, as well as neutral observers who, like The Joker, just want chaos.
As tends to happen, an extremely creative mind has stepped in to fill the void. Piggybacking on the March Madness momentum, they've created a One Shining Moment montage specifically to mock the underachieving Lakers. It is extremely well-done.
Of course, with so much rich source material from which to pull it shouldn't be a surprise.
As good as this effort is, it leaves me wanting more. Specifically, I'd love to see a similar compilation of the way talking heads have treated this team from inception to destruction. It's quite possible no side has ever gotten more attention for accomplishing less. What a time to be alive and witness to epic failure.