On This Day in Sports History: Jimmer Mania Ended
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 24 2020
Jimmer Fredette's college career ended on this day in 2011. Jimmer went for 32 points on 29 shots and made just 3-of-15 three point attempts as the Florida Gators beat the BYU Cougars in overtime of the Sweet 16. It was the same day that Jimmer appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
In the previous year's tournament, Fredette scored 37 points in a double-overtime win over the Gators in the opening round of the tournament. BYU lost in the second round, but Jimmer-mania had begun. During the '10-'11 season, Jimmer averaged 28.8 points per game including 43 against #4 San Diego State and Kawhi Leonard and a career-high 52 against New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference tournament.
It was a disappointing end to the best basketball season in BYU history and their furthest run into the NCAA tournament since Danny Ainge took the Cougars to the Elite Eight in 1981. Just three weeks earlier, starting forward and leading rebounder Brandon Davies was suspended for the remainder of the season for a violation of the school's honor code. At the time BYU was ranked #3 in the nation and was a likely one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
With Davies out, BYU's dream season seemed over and it just about was. San Diego State got revenge in the Mountain West championship and Florida knocked them out of the Sweet 16. Who knows what could have happened if Davies had played. Like some of the musical tributes that surfaced during the Jimmer era at BYU, it's almost not worth thinking about. The rest of the stuff though? It was pretty cool to watch.