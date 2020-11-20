The Big Lead

On 'FOX & Friends,' Geraldo Rivera Suggests Naming the Coronavirus Vaccine 'Trump'

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 20, 2020, 10:06 AM EST

Leeza Gibbons, Ian Ziering, Mark Burnett, Kenya Moore, Lorenzo Lamas, Donald Trump, Vivica A. Fox, Kate Gosselin, Brandi Glanville, Geraldo Rivera
Geraldo Rivera and Donald Trump promoting Celebrity Apprentice. | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Geraldo Rivera used to host a talk show. Now he goes on FOX News to give his opinions on the day's news. This morning on Fox & Friends, Geraldo suggested naming the COVID-19 vaccine "Trump" as a gesture to Donald Trump, the guy who was president while the vaccine was invented.

Can't you just imagine sitting around asking your buddies if they've "gotten the Trump yet?" Geraldo can and it sounds like a utopia. Steve Doocey and Ainsley Earhardt are certainly on board. Brian Kilmeade less so, but his earpiece might just have been off. Or maybe he was thinking about how he could make an appointment to get his Trump.