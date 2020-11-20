On 'FOX & Friends,' Geraldo Rivera Suggests Naming the Coronavirus Vaccine 'Trump'
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 20, 2020, 10:06 AM EST
Geraldo Rivera used to host a talk show. Now he goes on FOX News to give his opinions on the day's news. This morning on Fox & Friends, Geraldo suggested naming the COVID-19 vaccine "Trump" as a gesture to Donald Trump, the guy who was president while the vaccine was invented.
Can't you just imagine sitting around asking your buddies if they've "gotten the Trump yet?" Geraldo can and it sounds like a utopia. Steve Doocey and Ainsley Earhardt are certainly on board. Brian Kilmeade less so, but his earpiece might just have been off. Or maybe he was thinking about how he could make an appointment to get his Trump.