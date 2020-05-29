Omar Jimenez Averaged 0.3 Points Per Game as a Northwestern Basketball Walk-On
By Kyle Koster | May 29 2020
CNN's Omar Jimenez, who was arrested on-air while reporting on the civil unrest in Minneapolis this morning, was an accomplished high school basketball player and earned a spot as a walk-on at Northwestern.
Jimenez, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 16 points and six assists as a senior at Kennesaw Mountain High School where he was team captain and MVP. He joined the Wildcats a week before the 2011-12 season and played in eight games, scoring two field goals -- one each against Georgia Tech and Mississippi Valley State. The following season he saw action in 17 games but did not score. During that stretch he picked up four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
He was the subject of a lengthy and well-done feature at the time that detailed his busy days juggling basketball and dipping his toes into the broadcast industry with an internship in Chicago.
While Jimenez wasn't exactly a major factor on the court, he did stand out at the 2013 Northwestern student-athlete talent show.
After graduating from Medill, Jimenez worked in Quincy, Illinois, and WBAL-TV in Baltimore before joining CNN in 2017.