Olympic Bartenders Wearing Full Hazmat Suits (Unless They're Robots)
By Stephen Douglas
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing have begun and its guests are getting some serious dystopian vibes from the closed loop where athletes, officials and journalists are shut off from the rest of the country and world. This appears to be most notable in the hotel bars where staff wear full-body PPE. It's like every drink it served by Dr. Stanley Goodspeed at the beginning of The Rock.
Alternatively, you could have your drink made by a robot.
Wherever you're getting your drink in Beijing during the Olympics, both the present and future are horrifying. At least people can get a drink.