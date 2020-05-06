Olivier Sarr is Transferring to Kentucky
By Kyle Koster | May 06 2020
The rich tend to get richer in college basketball and that's just what happened Wednesday afternoon as Olivier Sarr, the most talented transfer on the market, announced he is taking his talents to from Wake Forest to Kentucky.
The 7-footer averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks last season for the Demon Deacons. He'll likely seek a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Sarr's announcement comes hours after new Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes joked about the educational differences between his school and the one in Lexington during a radio interview.
"I think the most important thing is, why would you go to Wake for three years, put all that time in to get this prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky," Forbes said.
Welp.
John Calipari getting his hands on a savvy and productive upperclassman to shepherd the next round of first-round draft picks is very bad news for the rest of the SEC and other top programs. If Sarr makes it onto the court next year, the Wildcats have a great chance to reach the Final Four yet again.