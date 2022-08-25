Roundup: Olivia Wilde Rips Jason Sudeikis; Lakers Trade For Patrick Beverley; Daniel Ricciardo Leaving McLaren
U.S. airstrikes target Iran-backed militants in Syria ... Joe Biden to cancel up to $20k student loan debt for certain borrowers ... 25-year-old wins congressional primary in Florida ... Stocks rise following three-day slide ... Russian airstrike on Ukrainian railway station kills 15 ... Four takeaways from New York, Florida primaries ... Jason Momoa teases his "Fast X" villain ... John Boyega won't return to "Star Wars" franchise ... Olivia Wilde takes shot at Jason Sudeikis ... Len Dawson dies at 87 ... Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren after 2022 ... MLB's 2023 schedule released ... PGA Tour announces big changes ... Don Coryell named Hall of Fame finalist ... Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley ... Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million over crash photos ...
The Saints and the art (and madness) of trading up in the draft [The Ringer]
NFL trade candidates before final roster cuts [CBS Sports]
Good riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for wasting Trout and Ohtani [Sports Illustrated]
Five things to know about 2023 MLB schedule release [Yahoo Sports]
There is no national teacher shortage [The Atlantic]
Are this year's Nets the most championship-of-best team of all-time? [The Big Lead]
CM Punk got squashed by Jon Moxley to lose the AEW title.
So, this happened...
One of the most badass sports photos ever taken. RIP Len Dawson.
Jet -- "Cold Hard Bitch"