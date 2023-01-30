Roundup: Chiefs, Eagles to Super Bowl LVII; Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Reunite; Wrexham Nearly Shocked the World
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy to meet on debt ceiling ... Annie Wersching died at 45 ... Eagles beat 49ers to seal Super Bowl berth ... Chiefs beat the Bengals in a tight contest ... Super Bowl LVII matchup is set ... Stock futures down a bit heading into Monday ... Short sellers are feeling the pain right now ... Donald Trump is already campaigning ... "Avatar 2" is now the fourth top-grossing film of all-time ... Tom Verlaine died at 73 ... Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reunited amid custody battle ... Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are at a crossroads ... Cowboys, Kellen Moore part ways ... Jim Harbaugh met with the Broncos but didn't come to a deal ... Wrexham played a phenomenal match in the FA Cup ... Yankees, Gleyber Torres agree to one-year deal ...
