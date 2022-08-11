Roundup: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Custody Battle; Sam Hartman Out Indefinitely; Frank Gore Arrested for Assault
Frank Gore arrested for assault ... Steve Martin will be subject of A24, Apple TV documentary ... Donald Trump pleads the fifth in NY civil investigation ... Nebraska mother, teenager face charges in teen's abortion after police obtain their Facebook DMs ... Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are having a custody battle ... Man charged in New Mexico Muslim murders ... Kobe Bryant helicopter crash photo trial begins ... Inflation has slowed significantly ... Iranian charged in plot to murder John Bolton ... Stock rose after good news on inflation ... Angela Yee departing "The Breakfast Club" after 12 years ... USC is finally getting an NIL collective ... Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely ... Tigers fired GM Al Avila ... Allen Lazard's huge opportunity ...
Daniel Vogelbach just embracing it.
Awkward.
CM Punk is back on AEW.
T. Rex -- Bang a Gong (Get it On)