Roundup: Olivia Culpo Revealed on 'Masked Singer'; Jackson Mahomes Arrested; Lionel Messi Done at PSG
Fed raises interest rates, teases pause to increases ... Jackson Mahomes arrested for aggravated sexual battery ... FDA approves world's first RSV vaccine ... Sudan's civil war is raging on .. Jack Dorsey has a lot to say about Twitter and Elon Musk ... One killed, four injured in Atlanta shooting ... Russia claims drones hit Kremlin ... AI continues to be massive issue in WGA strike ... Olivia Culpo revealed on "Masked Singer" ... "Sweet Tooth" will end after a third season at Netflix ... Lionel Messi leaving Paris Saint-Germain at season's end ... U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie found dead ... The Match will pit Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ... The Jets are signing Randall Cobb ... The Celtics blew out the Sixers in Game 2 ...
How Anthony Davis dismantled the Warriors [The Ringer]
LeBron vs. Steph is a storied rivalry, but this is a different chapter [The Athletic]
Top 10 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft [Yahoo Sports]
Strike chaos consumes Hollywood [Variety]
Grading this offseason's college basketball hires [CBS Sports]
Will Tom Brady ever call an NFL game for Fox? [The Big Lead]
The trailer for Dune: Part Two is out and it looks amazing.
Scenes from Wrexham's victory parade.
Mike Camerlengo broke down the incredible ending of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
Live -- "Selling the Drama" (Live, Woodstock '94)