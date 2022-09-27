Roundup: Olivia Cooke Discusses 'House of the Dragon'; Jimmie Johnson Retires; Mac Jones Likely Out Multiple Games
Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing ... "Don't Worry Darling" is setting records for drama ... Tracy Walker out for the season ... Russia says "no decisions" on closing borders amid exodus of military-age men ... How TikTok is influencing music trends ... A look at Hurricane Ian's latest path ... Gunman fires at draft office in Russia ... NASA's DART probe slams into asteroid ... Stocks fell on Monday ... Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship ... Kevin Feige talks not recasting T'Challa for "Black Panther 2" ... Olivia Cooke reacts to replacing Emily Carey on "House of the Dragon" ... Myles Garrett involved in a car accident ... NFL is changing Pro Bowl to a flag football game ... Mac Jones likely out multiple games ...
Sexism isn't a theme of House of Dragon, it's the crux of the entire show [The Ringer]
The Yankees are desperate for Aaron Judge the reach 62 [Sports Illustrated]
NFL winners and losers from Week 3 [CBS Sports]
Jordan Poole is about to get paid and he's worth every penny to the Warriors [The Athletic]
How Micah Parsons became the NFL's top game-wrecker [Yahoo Sports]
I am begging Bill Belichick to save us all from the Brian Hoyer experience [The Big Lead]
John Oliver's segment on Jair Bolsonaro.
Highlights from an absolutely insane England vs. Germany in the UEFA Nations League match.
10 shots only Roger Federer could have made.
Goldfinger -- "Counting the Days"