Olin Kreutz Fired After Physically Attacking CHGO Employee, Seems to Tweet Confirmation
Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO after the former Chicago Bears offensive lineman was in a physical altercation with another employee on Monday morning. The official CHGO account tweeted, "an incident occured in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee." Kreutz quote tweeted the announcement using a graphic of Mike Tyson saying, "Social media made y'all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it."
So whatever happened, Kreutz is not denying it.
Kreutz worked NFL draft coverage for CHGO over the weekend. Here he is walking off the set after the Bears drafted another defensive player instead of an offensive player.
Kreutz played 13 seasons for the Bears and made six Pro Bowls. Before joining CHGO he worked for 670 The Score and NBC Sports Chicago.