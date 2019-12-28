VIDEO: Oklahoma's Brendan Radley-Hiles Ejected For Targeting on LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire By Liam McKeone | Dec 28 2019

LSU was leading Oklahoma early on in the first semi-final of the College Football Playoff. Up 21-7, LSU had the ball early in the second quarter and Joe Burrow ran for a first down. But on the play, Oklahoma linebacker Brendan Radley-Hiles laid a huge hit on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and was consequently ejected for targeting.

Add this to the textbook definition of targeting. pic.twitter.com/REfyDb88eB — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 28, 2019

As the tweet mentions, this is the definition of targeting. The referees agreed after reviewing the play, and tossed Radley-Hiles as a result. It's ridiculous that it wasn't called on the field, but the refs haven't had the best day anyway. LSU then scored moments later.

Radley-Hiles is a big player for a surprisingly tough Oklahoma defense. This was a dumb and dangerous play that already cost his team and may have seriously injured Edwards-Helaire.