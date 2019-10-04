The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Oklahoma Suspends Calum Sutherland Amid Title IX Investigation

By William Pitts | Oct 04 2019

This is not the kind of thing you want to happen to your team just hours before a conference game.

According to the Oklahoman, Oklahoma Sooners placekicker Calum Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely from the team less than a day before the team faces Kansas. Sutherland is alleged to have verbally and physically assaulted his girlfriend on the morning of Sept. 24 at an off-campus apartment.

"During contact with the female party she stated a short physical and verbal altercation occurred," says an affadavit obtained by the Oklahoman. "From information obtained by the victim and uninvolved witnesses it was believed Calum was extremely intoxicated and there was a high likelihood he was going to return back to the apartments and continue to cause problems." 

Sutherland was replaced at kicker by Gabe Brkic for last week's game against Texas Tech.