Oklahoma Student Newspaper Goes to Great Heights to Report on Sooners QB Controversy
There is great interest in Oklahoma's starting quarterback competition. Caleb Williams relieved Spencer Rattler in Dallas last Saturday and authored a remarkable 18-point comeback victory. Lincoln Riley has not tipped his hand. But that doesn't mean there aren't ways of finding out just what's going on at the top of the Sooners' depth chart.
The Daily, Oklahoma's student newspaper, employed some old-fashioned reporting by simply climbing to a lofty perch and observing.
As Oklahoma’s quarterback battle continues to develop, freshman Caleb Williams was seen scrimmaging with the Sooners’ first-team offense by The Daily at practice Tuesday, while redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler was working with the second team.
The Daily watched the offensive practice regimen from a public building near the OU football practice field, with no athletics employees discouraging observation. The Daily does not observe practice regularly, but did so Tuesday under heightened interest given the situation.
Just last year, the university blurred out dormitory windows that overlooked the practice facility, bringing down the quality of life for residents but preserving that shred of competitive advantage.
Oklahoma has canceled all its media availabilities until after the game against TCU on Saturday. It's unclear if it's related to the report or simply a coincidence. The mind does wander, though.
Here's hoping the staff enjoys a little celebratory pizza in the break room. Work smarter, not harder.