Oklahoma State and Liberty Combined For Four Cover-Changing Missed Shots in Last 10 Seconds
By Kyle Koster | Mar 19, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT
Oklahoma State opened up as a 9.5-point favorite over Liberty and that number came down to 7.5 by tipoff on Friday evening. The Flames put a genuine scare into the Cowboys, leading at halftime and holding Cade Cunningham to almost nothing. But OSU grabbed control back in the second half and led 67-60 in the game's final seconds, making betting parties extremely locked-in and invested.
And things got wild. The last 10 ticks included four missed and totally unnecessary shots — a triple and layup on both ends of the court. Essentially a battle of who had the greater desire to not cover.
What a roller coaster. This footage belongs in a museum or a scared-straight video or sold for recreation at approved dealers. Or here, on this website.
Oklahoma State was a popular Final Four pick entering the week, mostly because of Cunningham's ability to take over a game. The Cowboys will face 12-seed Oregon State in the second round, after the Beavers upset fifth-seeded Tennessee 70-56 on Friday.