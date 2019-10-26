VIDEO: Oklahoma's Successful Onside Kick Overturned After Review By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019

Oklahoma was getting thoroughly thrashed by Kansas State for the vast majority of Saturday's matchup in Manhattan. But they made it interesting at the end, to the point where they were down only seven with just under two minutes left. They attempted an onside kick, and miraculously recovered! Until it was overturned.

After a very lengthy review, the referees determined the ball was illegally touched by an Oklahoma player before the ten-yard limit. It was really, really close, but ultimately, it looks like it was the right call.

OU recovered the onside kick but after review, it was ruled that the ball was touched early ?



With no timeouts remaining for Oklahoma, Kansas State is in victory formation❗️pic.twitter.com/3YWIhwH7Qe — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 26, 2019

It definitely would have been more fun if Oklahoma recovered, but as I stated, it was the right call, even if it was just barely. Good job by the refs, and a great upset for Kansas State.