VIDEO: Referees Miss Blatant Pass Interference Call in Oklahoma-LSU By Liam McKeone | Dec 28 2019

The refs have done it again, everyone. But this time, it was during a college game, for a change of pace.

In the worst missed call I've ever seen this side of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, the referees chose not to throw a flag on a very blatant pass interference. I'll let the Oklahoma broadcast team sum it up for you:

"That call is.. the worst missed call I've seen... maybe ever." Oklahoma radio: pic.twitter.com/GCfpTEfE2X — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 28, 2019

Man. That is just so, so bad. Oklahoma is having a tough enough time getting anything going outside of CeeDee Lamb's incredible catch in the first quarter. They don't need any more trouble.

We'll see how big of an impact this call has on the game in the long run, but in the short one, it was a drive killer for the Sooners.