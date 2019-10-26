The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Oklahoma Defender Ejected For Kicking Opponent

By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 26 2019

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 22: Cornerback Parnell Motley #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners waves to the crowd during the game against the Army Black Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Black Knights 28-21 in overtime. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma is never going to get a win on Sunday if they keep kicking...on first down.

Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected from Saturday's tilt against Kansas State for kicking opposing tight en Logan Long. Motley was assessed a 15-yard penalty and immediately ejected from the game. His costly kick came on a KSU touchdown, as freshman running back Josh Youngblood took it in from four yards out. It narrowed the OU lead to 17-14 at the time.

Motley's absence could be vital against a Wildcats team hungry for an upset at home. The senior has partaken in 47 career games, amassing 151 tackles and five interceptions. Oklahoma had jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Kansas State woke up their home crowd with back-to-back scoring drives.

Oklahoma currently leads 20-17 late in the second quarter.