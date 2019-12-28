CeeDee Lamb Makes Incredible Catch, Gives Oklahoma Signs of Life By Kyle Koster | Dec 28 2019 CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners couldn't have had a worst start in their semifinal game against LSU. In their first drive, they went three-and-out while losing yardage, shanked a punt, then allowed Joe Burrow to carve up the secondary with a touchdown.

The rout many forecasted appeared to be on, especially after Jalen Hurts and company couldn't get anything going on a second drive. But Alex Grinch's defense got a stop and then Jalen Hurts went up top to All-Everything wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 51-yard connection.

CeeDee Lamb?



More like CeeDee DAMMMNNN! pic.twitter.com/mnuNoaOiU0 — Stadium (@Stadium) December 28, 2019

That's special. Oklahoma finished off the drive in the end zone to tie things up 7-7. How many more stops can they get? Well, that remains to be seen. But there are signs of life for the Sooners.