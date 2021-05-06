The Big Lead
Internet

Ohio State Senator Does Zoom Call about Distracted Driving While Driving

By Stephen Douglas
May 6, 2021, 9:53 AM EDT
Ohio State senator Andrew Brenner using an office background on his Zoom call.
Ohio State senator Andrew Brenner using an office background on his Zoom call.
facebooktwitter

An Ohio politician was caught driving during a Zoom call earlier this week. Ohio state senator Andrew Brenner tried to use a Zoom background to hide that he was driving. The Zoom call was House Bill 283, which according to The Colombus Dispatch, "calls for a ban on writing, sending or reading texts, viewing videos or taking photos, live streaming and using applications while driving."

There's a full 12-minute clip available on The Ohio Channel. The call starts with Brenner sitting in his car driver's seat. Around 2:30 into the call, he picks up his phone. His video cuts in and out and around 5:15 into the call he reappears, wearing a seatbelt, with a background that looks like the interior of a home. He clearly spends the rest of the clip driving.

Next time he should just stay home and turn on the cat filter.

facebooktwitter