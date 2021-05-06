Ohio State Senator Does Zoom Call about Distracted Driving While Driving
An Ohio politician was caught driving during a Zoom call earlier this week. Ohio state senator Andrew Brenner tried to use a Zoom background to hide that he was driving. The Zoom call was House Bill 283, which according to The Colombus Dispatch, "calls for a ban on writing, sending or reading texts, viewing videos or taking photos, live streaming and using applications while driving."
There's a full 12-minute clip available on The Ohio Channel. The call starts with Brenner sitting in his car driver's seat. Around 2:30 into the call, he picks up his phone. His video cuts in and out and around 5:15 into the call he reappears, wearing a seatbelt, with a background that looks like the interior of a home. He clearly spends the rest of the clip driving.
Next time he should just stay home and turn on the cat filter.