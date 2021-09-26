Ohio State Linebacker K'Vaughan Pope Quits After Sideline Incident, Tweets "F Ohio State"
By Stephen Douglas
K'Vaughan Pope, a senior linebacker at Ohio State, left the field following a sideline incident during the Buckeyes win over Arkon on Sunday night. According to Eleven Warriors, Pope tried to walk to the locker room during the second quarter but was brought back to the sideline. That's when he had a "heated verbal exchange" with linebacker coach Al Washington, tossed his gloves into the crowd.
It sounds like by the time he started to remove his jersey word had made its way to Ryan Day and Pope was escorted back to the locker room where he tweeted two things. One of them has since been deleted.
Pope has seen limited playing time this season and this is probably the end of that.