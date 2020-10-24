Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Wasted No Time to Give Us a Catch of the Year Contender
By Liam McKeone | Oct 24, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Ohio State, along with the rest of their brethren in the Big Ten, played their first football game of the 2020 season this Saturday. They went up against Nebraska. This may be a year unlike any other, but as the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Pandemic football or no, the Buckeyes are still going to kick the crap out of just about everybody in their conference.
But this isn't a post about how Scott Frost was the loudest football coach in America about letting his team play and was rewarded by an utter beatdown at the hands of a conference foe. No, this post is about Buckeyes wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He made an absurd catch to put the Buckeyes up 45-17. I felt the need to share it with you all.
I mean, my goodness. We see a lot of toe-tapper touchdowns, but very few unfold like this, where Smith is in the air and clearly out of bounds before he stretches his legs back across the line and manages to get back in bounds.
It took only one game for Ohio State to remind everybody that they are, in fact, that good, and they gave us a strong catch of the year contender. How kind of them.