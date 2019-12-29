VIDEO: Controversial Review Takes Away Ohio State's Go-Ahead Touchdown Return By Stephen Douglas | Dec 28 2019 Clemson catch ruled a fumble, erasing Ohio State recovery.

Clemson's Justyn Ross appeared to make a catch and have the ball stripped by Jeff Okudah during the third quarter of the Clemson-Ohio State semifinal. Ohio State picked the ball up and returned it for a touchdown. Luckily for Clemson, the play was reviewed and overturned as referees see things differently than regular humans.

Looks like a catch and a football move to me. pic.twitter.com/4BWcmvsDmc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2019

ESPN's rules expert correctly assumed the play would be called an incompletion because the receiver didn't take a few steps upfield or dive. Seriously.

This is the epitome of catch / not a catch confusion in this era. It clearly looks like a catch. It's a clean catch and the receiver has multiple feet down, but officials get to rely on the vague "football move" and rarely, if ever call something like this a catch despite the fact that it is exactly what every person considers a catch.