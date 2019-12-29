VIDEO: Controversial Review Takes Away Ohio State's Go-Ahead Touchdown Return
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 28 2019
Clemson's Justyn Ross appeared to make a catch and have the ball stripped by Jeff Okudah during the third quarter of the Clemson-Ohio State semifinal. Ohio State picked the ball up and returned it for a touchdown. Luckily for Clemson, the play was reviewed and overturned as referees see things differently than regular humans.
ESPN's rules expert correctly assumed the play would be called an incompletion because the receiver didn't take a few steps upfield or dive. Seriously.
This is the epitome of catch / not a catch confusion in this era. It clearly looks like a catch. It's a clean catch and the receiver has multiple feet down, but officials get to rely on the vague "football move" and rarely, if ever call something like this a catch despite the fact that it is exactly what every person considers a catch.