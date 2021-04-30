Fans Boo Roger Goodell Who Now Revels in This Negative Attention
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 29, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT
The 2021 NFL Draft was held in Cleveland, Ohio. Roger Goodell kicked off the draft as he always does by walking out on stage to deafening boos. The only thing that has changed over the years is that Goodell is now in on the joke and encourages the crowd to boo. This year he told fans that he didn't "come out of my basement for nothing."
It is decidedly less funny, but still probably satisfying for many fans. Goodell was flanked by Browns legends Joe Thomas, Bernie Kosar and Jarvis Landry, who got big cheers. He even had to pause for a moment because people were chanting "Bernie."