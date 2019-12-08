Officials Missed a Blatant Ohio State False Start on Fourth Quarter Touchdown By Stephen Douglas | Dec 07 2019

Ohio State took a 24-21 lead over Wisconsin in the fourth quarter of the B1G Championship. The touchdown that put them over the top came on a Justin Fields pass to K.J. Hill. The only problem is that officials missed a blatant false start on wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

If you’re Ohio State, it’s okay to false start before the play, especially if it’s a touchdown. #Big10Championship #OSUvsWISC pic.twitter.com/nWL18xRUN8 — Kel with a Y (@kayjaysnark) December 8, 2019

Wilson not only jumped, but stumbled trying to catch himself and turned towards the sideline to see the line judge - or anyone - make the obvious call. Instead, the play was allowed to continue and Wilson ran his route while his man protested the no-call. That should be a common refrain from Wisconsin fans for the foreseeable future.