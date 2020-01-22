Officials Added a Second to the Clock and Brought Kansas and Kansas State Back Out After the Brawl
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 21 2020
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats brawled at the end of their game on Tuesday. After Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa turned the ball over and hustled back to block the layup of DaJuan Gordon at the end of a game that was decided early in the second half. The fracas ended when teams were separated and sent to their respective locker rooms. Despite the fact that the clock had expired, the game wasn't over.
Referees consulted replay and saw fit to put a second back on the clock. They then brought the teams back out. Why? As the announcer suggests, probably because of gambling. This makes no sense, but it also makes perfect sense.
If you're curious, the over/under was 126.5 (the over hit) and the line was 16.5, which Kansas covered.