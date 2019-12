VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. Flagged for Taunting By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 22 2019 Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before Browns-Ravens | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. caught a first down, and proceeded to do a taunting signal, flapping his hand under his chin, and was flagged for 15 yards:

They just flagged Odell unsportsmanlike for this pic.twitter.com/pi4qQ1dDBl — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 22, 2019

Anyone know what this gesture is formally called? On the scale of things you can do to draw an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, this is kinda tame. Nonetheless, Beckham should know by now that he has a bullseye on his back for this type of thing.