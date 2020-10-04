Odell Beckham Jr. Was Unleashed Against the Cowboys and Now the Browns Could be a Problem
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 04 2020
Odell Beckham Jr. has finally arrived in Cleveland. It took a year, but in the Cleveland Browns, 49-38, win over the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham looked like the guy he did early in his career. He was exciting, explosive and changes the entire season outlook for Cleveland.
Beckham had five catches for 81 yards and two receiving touchdowns. It was his first multi-touchdown game since November 12, 2018.
Beckham also added 73 rushing yards, including a very impressive 50-yard rushing touchdown. So make that three touchdowns in the game. He scored just four all last season for Cleveland.
If the Browns have truly figured out how to use Beckham and fully weaponize him, the Browns could be a problem this year. Today they had an extremely diverse attack, rushing for over 300 yards. Jarvis Landry threw one of the touchdown passes to OBJ. This is the kind of thing that is supposed to happen on a team that seemingly has all this talent. It never materialized in 2019, but the Browns are now 3-1 and have put together three big weeks in a row. If they've unlocked Beckham, that could continue.