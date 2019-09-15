Odell Beckham Jr. Trolls Giants Fans on Massive New Ad in Times Square By William Pitts | Sep 15 2019

Advertising space in Times Square is among the most expensive in the world, at roughly $3 million per month. That’s mere chump change for Odell Beckham, Jr., who wore an extravagant pocket watch on the field during the Browns’ loss last week to Tennessee.

This week, the Browns travel to New Jersey to take on the Jets, who share a field with OBJ’s former team, the Giants. Well, he seems to have fully embraced his supervillain persona, if this billboard is any indication.

We’re surprised he didn’t make an ultimatum to the leaders of the world and demand everyone’s nuclear missiles. In this case, he just reminded Giants fans that he’s moved on following their breakup this offseason.