Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes Getting Ridiculous at This Point
Odell Beckham Jr. has not chosen a new team to join yet. You are undoubtedly aware of this because the sweepstakes for the star wideout have dominated the news cycle for the last three weeks. For various reasons. There had been murmurings all season about where he could go but once reports were confirmed that OBJ would be ready to play after Thanksgiving the rumor mill hit hyperdrive.
OBJ has met with several teams since Thanksgiving. Now he's apparently doing yet another round of meetings, this time lasting several days at a time.
It's getting ridiculous at this point. Teams are wining and dining this man like he's a superstar free agent at the top of the market. Beckham Jr. is at the top of the market right now because it's the middle of the season and he was a superstar at some point in the past, but it's been... what, three years since he's put up legit superstar numbers? Four?
The torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl last year is also merely the latest serious injury OBJ has suffered over the last couple of seasons. It's the second time he's torn an ACL in that knee. Yet the amount of attention being paid to Beckham Jr.'s free agency right now is like he's joining a contender in his prime.
Just sign on the dotted line, man. With anybody at this point. It's not like he'll make a huge difference one way or the other.