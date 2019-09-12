Odell Beckham Jr. Says Browns Must Watch For Cheap Shots Jets DC Gregg Williams Teaches By Liam McKeone | Sep 12 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to controversy stemming from what he says in the media. He poked that particular beehive on Thursday, when he told Browns reporters that Cleveland has to watch out for the “cheap shots” that Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams teaches his players. He also said that fellow Browns players told him Williams had coached them to knock OBJ out of the game in preseason last year.

#Browns Odell Beckham said he has to watch out for the dirty hits that #Jets Gregg Williams teaches — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 12, 2019

#Browns Odell Beckham says that dirty hit coached by Gregg Williams changed his life forever pic.twitter.com/CIrWLDQN8f — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 12, 2019

Beckham isn’t making completely baseless accusations here. Williams was notoriously punished for being part of “Bountygate” down in New Orleans, where he appeared to be an instrumental member of the Saints’ bounty program, which rewarded players for knocking opponents out of the game. From the sound of it, the habit has continued.

Monday should be a fun one!