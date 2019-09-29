Odell Beckham Jr. Looks Like the Cleveland Browns Best Quarterback Right Now By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019 Rob Carr/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. showed off another part of his incredible skillset during the Browns game against Ravens on Sunday. During the second quarter, OBJ took the ball on a TRIPLE-reverse and threw the ball 60-yards downfield. It was an incomplete pass, but what a throw. He stepped up in the pocket and threw the ball accurately on the run.

It was incomplete... but @OBJ has a CANNON for an arm ? #CLEvsBAL



A few plays later, Baker Mayfield threw his sixth interception of the season. How long can the Browns possibly stick with Mayfield when such a competent option is just out there running around at wide receiver? Can you imagine how good Odell Beckham Jr. would be at quarterback if he had a receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. at his disposal?