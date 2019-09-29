Odell Beckham Jr. Looks Like the Cleveland Browns Best Quarterback Right Now
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. showed off another part of his incredible skillset during the Browns game against Ravens on Sunday. During the second quarter, OBJ took the ball on a TRIPLE-reverse and threw the ball 60-yards downfield. It was an incomplete pass, but what a throw. He stepped up in the pocket and threw the ball accurately on the run.
A few plays later, Baker Mayfield threw his sixth interception of the season. How long can the Browns possibly stick with Mayfield when such a competent option is just out there running around at wide receiver? Can you imagine how good Odell Beckham Jr. would be at quarterback if he had a receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. at his disposal?