Odell Beckham Jr. Looks Like the Cleveland Browns Best Quarterback Right Now

By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns (L) talks to quarterback Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens (R) during warm ups before the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. showed off another part of his incredible skillset during the Browns game against Ravens on Sunday. During the second quarter, OBJ took the ball on a TRIPLE-reverse and threw the ball 60-yards downfield. It was an incomplete pass, but what a throw. He stepped up in the pocket and threw the ball accurately on the run.

A few plays later, Baker Mayfield threw his sixth interception of the season. How long can the Browns possibly stick with Mayfield when such a competent option is just out there running around at wide receiver? Can you imagine how good Odell Beckham Jr. would be at quarterback if he had a receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. at his disposal?