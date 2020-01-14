VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. Handing a Handful of Money to Justin Jefferson [UPDATE]
By Kyle Koster | Jan 14 2020
The NFL will soon have more former LSU wide receiver among its ranks. The most prominent of that group is Odell Beckham Jr., who was on hand to watch his Tigers beat the other Tigers in New Orleans. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson have bright futures at the next level, where their earning potential will be greater than in Baton Rogue.
Beckham, uh, reminded Jefferson of that fact postgame by thrusting a wad of bills into the wideout's hand.
The big red phone at NCAA headquarters must be ringing off the hook this morning. Would love to see LSU wriggle its way out of this jam! This is at least .000029th as bad as when a booster stole from cancer patients to pay off an offensive lineman's father.
Beckham can probably explain the whole thing by saying it wasn't actual money, it was Monopoly money with the words "Come Get Me" on it. Just a guy being proactive about the next step in whatever city drafts Jefferson.
It's not as though there's other evidence he was up to questionable transactions last night.
UPDATE: An LSU official told The Advocate this was fake money. No word yet on if "Come Get Me" was printed on it.