Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry Forced to Change Cleats at Halftime By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019 Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were forced to change their cleats at halftime of the Cleveland Browns' matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

According to Jay Feely, the NFL league office reportedly told the pair if they didn't change their cleats at halftime, they wouldn't be allowed to play in the second half.

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play.



Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

People are HOT about the NFL's uniform policy being dumb. Of course it is. It's been inane for years.



But two receivers going into a must-win game on the road with custom cleats that could potentially reduce their availability for the game isn't an ideal situation for Cleveland — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

It seems like every week we heard something new about Beckham running up against someone. Last week he was complaining about his targets this week he's wearing cleats that aren't regulation and getting reprimanded by the NFL. The Browns are in must-win mode right now but Landry and Beckham are worried about the cleats they're wearing.

Meanwhile, the Browns are in a dogfight with a terrible Broncos team. Seems like focus might be a problem in Cleveland.