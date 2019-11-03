The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry Forced to Change Cleats at Halftime

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. #13 warm up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were forced to change their cleats at halftime of the Cleveland Browns' matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

According to Jay Feely, the NFL league office reportedly told the pair if they didn't change their cleats at halftime, they wouldn't be allowed to play in the second half.

It seems like every week we heard something new about Beckham running up against someone. Last week he was complaining about his targets this week he's wearing cleats that aren't regulation and getting reprimanded by the NFL. The Browns are in must-win mode right now but Landry and Beckham are worried about the cleats they're wearing.

Meanwhile, the Browns are in a dogfight with a terrible Broncos team. Seems like focus might be a problem in Cleveland.