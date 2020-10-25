Odell Beckham Jr. Hurt on Horrible Baker Mayfield Interception
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 25, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
Odell Beckham Jr. headed to the locker room immediately after trying to make a tackle early in Sunday's Cleveland Browns - Cincinnati Bengals game. Beckham tried to chase down Darius Phillips after he picked off Baker Mayfield. Beckham fell awkwardly and immediately grabbed his leg/ankle area.
Mayfield was trying to throw the ball down the sideline to OBJ when he was picked off on his first pass of the game. This is the second straight week he's been picked on his first attempt. Mayfield and the Browns again trail early, but this time it's not a team as good as the Steelers. And it certainly looks like the old Baker.