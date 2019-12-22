VIDEO: Odell Beckham Jr. Freaks Out on Freddie Kitchens By Ryan Phillips | Dec 22 2019 Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is clearly not happy with the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday the wideout absolutely flipped out on head coach Freddie Kitchens.

After scoring a touchdown to cut the Ravens' lead to 24-15, the Browns attempted a two-point conversion. They failed as Baker Mayfield threw an incomplete pass to Ricky Seals-Jones.

As Beckham walked to the sideline after the attempt, he ripped his helmet off, chucked it towards the bench, then went off on his head coach.

Check this out:

Odell is not happy pic.twitter.com/3LAKblcVNt — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 22, 2019

We don't know who or what he was upset with, but Beckham was letting Kitchens know about it. Going for two when you're down nine is questionable, but not sure that's what OBJ was upset about here.

Things are clearly really bad in Cleveland, as they're about to fall to 6-9 and players are losing their minds on a weekly basis.