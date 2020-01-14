LSU Claims Odell Beckham Jr. Was Handing Out Fake Money in Viral Video
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 14 2020
Odell Beckham Jr. was seen giving money to LSU players following the Tigers' National Championship win over Clemson on Monday night. It seemed like a pretty neat moment for Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. However, an LSU athletics official told The Advocate that the money was not real.
OK. This claim is absurd on many levels. Most notably, this would be an incredible blow to the reputation of Odell Beckham Jr. who is one of the flashier professional athletes alive. Just last week he gave the entire LSU team Beats headphones valued at $349.95 each.
Where they also fakes? How can we ever take Beckham seriously when we're told that he's warming up in a (supposedly) expensive watch? Fake money doesn't track with OBJ's public persona.
But maybe it was fake money. Go ahead LSU, show us the fake money. It shouldn't be hard for one of the players who received it to post a picture on social media. Or for Beckham Jr. to post a picture and explain what he was trying to accomplish by handing out fake money during a championship celebration. Let's just hope he told the players the money was fake. Imagine if one of them had unknowingly tried to spend the money on Bourbon Street during the celebration.