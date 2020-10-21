Odell Beckham Jr. Not Worried About Coronavirus: 'It's a Mutual Respect'
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 21, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
Odell Beckham Jr. had a COVID scare last week when he was sent home from practice because he was sick. Luckily, the results came back negative and he was able to play on Sunday. The results of that game were also negative. OBJ was asked if he had been worried about coronavirus last week and his answer was bad.
It's good that he wants no part of it, but the rest is horrible. This is not a defensive back for an upcoming opponent. How are we this far into the season, with the schedule constantly changing, and players are still talking like this?
The NFL really needs a refresher on how close this virus is coming to messing up their season.