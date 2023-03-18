Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Demands Revealed
Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned as all WR-needy teams attempt to gauge how well his latest ACL surgery recovery is going without the ability to see him on the field. That makes it real tough to measure how much the veteran wideout is worth. OBJ decided to shed some light on that today by refuting a recent report that he was demanding $20 million annually, but making it clear that $4 million per season is not enough.
So a new contract for Beckham Jr. will be in that $4-$20 million Really narrows things down, right?
The thing working against the star wideout is time. The longer he waits the less money there is to even offer. NFL teams tend to burn through their cap space quickly. There is no time to waste. The longer OBJ waits to sign, the shorter the contract and the lower value it will be. This makes it likely he'll sign somewhere sooner rather than later.
Calling my shot in this column-- wherever he ends up, it'll be for one year and $9 million. Gonna be hard to convince anyone to pony up multiple years of guaranteed money after another knee injury and getting up to eight digits on a contract will be tough for the same reasons. But a one-year, eight-digit agreement? That's amendable to both sides.