Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Christmas Cleats By Bobby Burack | Dec 22 2019

On the field, the debate between Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham Jr. is tight. But that isn't quite the case in the cleat war between the two creative wide receivers. For the last Sunday before Christmas, Beckham is trying to compete with these green holiday shoes:

?? @OBJ with the most holiday spirit so far in Week 16 pic.twitter.com/PrvX9k2U9o — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2019

With that said, it's now time to update the ranking for best cleats of the year:

1. Stefon Diggs' meme cleats.



2. Odell Beckham Jr. pumpkin cleats.



3. Stefon Diggs' Friday cleats.



4. Stefon Diggs' Popeyes chicken sandwich cleats.

5. Odell Beckham Jr.'s Christmas cleats.

No, I'm not being The Grinch, but these flashy green shoes are cool, not awesome. And, if we are being honest, they are in jeopardy of falling to sixth with Diggs having an extra day to plan as he doesn't play until tomorrow night.

The Browns reportedly told Beckham he isn't going to be traded, however, you have to wonder how more average cleat weeks they will put up with from him.