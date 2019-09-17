Odell Beckham Jr. Apparently Wore a $2 Million Watch Before Browns - Jets Game By Stephen Douglas | Sep 16 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. had a huge game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. OBJ had 6 catches for 161 yards in his return to New York / New Jersey as the Browns got their first win of the season. During the Browns' week 1 loss, Beckham played in a watch that went up in value every time someone tweeted about it. He then said that he would continue to wear expensive watches on gameday. Boy did he back that up on Monday.

Apparently that is a $2 million watch. It will be hard to top this one, but expect OBJ Watch Watch to become a thing as the season progresses.

Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the field in a $2.2 Million Richard Millie watch.



Only 10 are made in the world. pic.twitter.com/Y8teleZftj — East Coast Renaissance (@EastRenaissance) September 17, 2019