Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Engaged to Model / Personal Trainer Erica Mendez
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Update: Beckham apparently has no idea who this woman is and may be the victim of a hoax.
Odell Beckham was taken by the New York Giants with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The former LSU wide receiver should fit right in in New York City since he is allegedly engaged to model, Erica Mendez. (Jimmy Fallon mentioned the alleged engagement during a segment where he introduced players on The Tonight Show.) Mendez, a Houston native and former Texas Tech student, is also an entrepreneur who is “working on her own lip gloss line, memoir and boutique” according to her website. In addition to all that, she also takes time out of her schedule to give personal training sessions. In addition to her website she has a private Twitter with 18K followers and a deleted Instagram account.
