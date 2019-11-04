Odell Beckham Jr. is Complaining About Targets Again By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns fell to 2-6 on Sunday thanks to a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team's offense looked shaky again against the Broncos' defense. As he walked off the field, Beckham was, once again, complaining about the number of targets he got.

“I can’t get the ball to save my life” - OBJ while walking off the field after that failed 4th down according to Jay Feeley. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 4, 2019

Beckham had five catches for 87 yards on Sunday and was targeted six times. Quarterback Baker Mayfield missed a wide-open Beckham a few times downfield as well.

Odell Beckham was open on that 4th-and-4, but Baker Mayfield didn't throw his way.



Per CBS sideline report, Odell said after this, "I can't get the ball to save my life."#Browns | #CLEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/IelygRRjOI — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 4, 2019

This isn't the first time Beckham has voiced his displeasure with the number of times he's gotten the ball as a member of the Browns. In fact, he did the same thing after last week's game against the Patriots.

While Beckham laments his lack of targets, he and Jarvis Landry got into hot water with the NFL for their cleats on Sunday. Clearly their focus isn't where it needs to be.

Things are not going well in Cleveland and it wouldn't be shocking to see head coach Freddie Kitchens fired soon.