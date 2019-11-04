Odell Beckham Jr. is Complaining About Targets Again
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns fell to 2-6 on Sunday thanks to a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team's offense looked shaky again against the Broncos' defense. As he walked off the field, Beckham was, once again, complaining about the number of targets he got.
Beckham had five catches for 87 yards on Sunday and was targeted six times. Quarterback Baker Mayfield missed a wide-open Beckham a few times downfield as well.
This isn't the first time Beckham has voiced his displeasure with the number of times he's gotten the ball as a member of the Browns. In fact, he did the same thing after last week's game against the Patriots.
While Beckham laments his lack of targets, he and Jarvis Landry got into hot water with the NFL for their cleats on Sunday. Clearly their focus isn't where it needs to be.
Things are not going well in Cleveland and it wouldn't be shocking to see head coach Freddie Kitchens fired soon.