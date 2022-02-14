Odell Beckham Jr. Exits Super Bowl After Knee Injury
Odell Beckham Jr. finally made it to the promised land after a tumultuous few seasons, signing with the Los Angeles Rams halfway through the year and becoming a significant contributor during the team's Super Bowl run. He opened the scoring for the Super Bowl, catching a gorgeous TD pass from Matthew Stafford in the first quarter, and added to it with a long catch-and-run later on.
OBJ seemed set up for a huge game against an overmatched Cincinnati Bengals secondary until he went down in the second quarter. Beckham was targeted by Stafford on a crossing route and stumbled before falling to the turf, immediately grabbing his knee. The star wideout looked to be in great pain before getting helped off the field by trainers and went into the blue medical tent.
This is a brutal break for Beckham and a tough blow for the Rams. The offense still runs through Cooper Kupp but OBJ's ability to change the game as a second fiddle is largely why the Rams are fighting for a championship right now.
He was seen walking around on the sideline afterwards, so there's hope it wasn't as bad as it seems.