VIDEO: Ocean City, Maryland Beach Fireworks Display Explodes on 4th of July Morning
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 4, 2021, 11:49 AM EDT
The Ocean City, Maryland 4th of July fireworks show was accidentally discharged this morning. The show was being set up on the beach around10:30am when something sparked and all the fireworks went off at once. A town employee suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention. No beach goers were harmed.
Ah, the Fourth of July, a day to celebrate America and big, loud explosions. Sometimes things go awry and all you can hope is that no one is hurt and cameras are rolling. We appear to be a decade removed from the classic bootleg fireworks on a street with NSFW language video. The only thing that can beat that is a full-on factory explosion.