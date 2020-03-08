Obi Toppin Had a One-Man Slam Dunk Contest Against George Washington
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 07 2020
The Dayton Flyers beat George Washington on Saturday, 76-51, to finish the A-10 regular season 18-0. The third ranked Flyers are 29-2 on the season. Obi Toppin finished with 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including some very impressive dunks. During the second half he had one of the more dominant series of plays you will ever see.
It's not just that Toppin pulled off those last two dunks, it's that he did them within a minute of each other. And he also bodied a guy 30 seconds earlier. Toppin has been an unstoppable force this season.
Here's the view from the floor.