Obi Toppin Cried Tears of Joy and Relief When He Was Drafted by the New York Knicks
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 18, 2020, 9:21 PM EST
With the number eight pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected Obi Toppin from Dayton. This was the guy the Knicks really wanted and this is a guy that really wanted to play for the Knicks. Toppin, who was born in Brooklyn, was overcome by emotion after Adam Silver announced the pick.
Toppin was the A-10 Player of the Year and the College Basketball Player of the Year. The Dayton Flyers were 29-2 and ranked third in the nation and headed towards a top seed in March Madness before the pandemic ended the season. Who knows what he could have done on college basketball's biggest stage.
Who knows how his career will go with the Knicks, but Knicks fans have a reason to be optimistic. They got one of the top players in the draft and his entire family was brought to tears when they picked him. That's enough for now.